Hon Wale Adebayo, the Zonal Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has thrown his support behind Hon. Abiola Makinde, the lawmaker representing Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency, to become the Deputy Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

In a media interaction at the Akure airport in the Ondo State capital, Adebayo spoke highly of Makinde’s qualifications for the role.

“Makinde has seen governance from the prisms of being in office as a board member of Nigeria Literacy Commission during former President Goodluck Jonathan. He is a financial expert of repute and possesses the qualities to look out for in the next set of leaders,” said Adebayo.

Adebayo praised Makinde for his outstanding representation of not just his constituency but the entire state. He called Makinde a pragmatic leader with giant achievements that qualify him for the Deputy Speaker position.

“The entire leadership of the House should support Makinde as Deputy Speaker. He is someone I have known for years, and I can tell you that he is straightforward, solid, and dependable. He will work alongside the speaker to ensure cohesion, togetherness, and solidarity in the house,” added Adebayo.

According to Adebayo, Makinde’s performance as a lawmaker contributed immensely to the good showing of the All Progressives Congress at the just concluded presidential election and NASS election.

He cited Makinde’s grassroots appeal and populist political ideology as evidence of his ability to connect with people.

“His grassroots appeal is legendary, and he’s a politician known for his populist political ideology. He is recognized as empowering the poor and advocating for improved and equal opportunities for the youth earning the nickname ‘Father of empowerment’ for himself,” Adebayo continued.

In conclusion, Adebayo insisted that aside from Makinde’s sterling performance as a lawmaker, the choice of Makinde was based on the fact that he is a youthful politician with energy and passion for working.

