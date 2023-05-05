Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, urged investors to take advantage of the market that Lagos represents, saying that the state was always open to partnership.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call at Alausa, Ikeja during a courtesy visit by the African Delegation from World Economic Forum (WEF).

The delegation was represented by the Head of Regional Agenda Africa of WEF, Chido Munyati and the Community Lead, African Regional Agenda, Mrs. Abir Ibrahim.

The governor said Lagos remained the best place to do business, noting that his administration, having attracted a lot of significant investments into the state, would continue to make Lagos attractive for investors.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, said Lagos understands its role not only for development but as a national asset.

“To lift Lagos requires a combination of partnerships. The responsibility to lift Lagos and Nigeria requires a significant amount of partnerships. So, we welcome the partnership you offer from the World Economic Forum.

“In our 30 years development plan in Lagos, we prioritise sectors that we want to focus on and we want people to participate wherever they are and take advantage of the market that Lagos represents.

“We need a lot of partners that can invest in good projects. Lagos is an investment destination. We have attracted a lot of significant investments into Lagos,” he said.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, in his remark, commended the African delegation from World Economic Forum for seeking a partnership with the Lagos State government, noting that the way things were done in Lagos is structured around partnership.

“We thank the World Economic Forum for the invite to share this opportunity with us and I want to confirm to you that you are in the right place. The way we do things in Lagos is structured around partnership. Make no mistake in terms of where to situate your office in Nigeria, it has to be Lagos; this is where business, growth and economic development are,” he said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser (SA) to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye said Lagos was in dire need of partnerships from the private sector because the government cannot do it all.





Speaking earlier, the Head of Regional Agenda Africa of World Economic Forum, Chido Munyati, said they were offering partnerships with Lagos State Government in urban regeneration, housing, transport, and mobilising capital for investments in Lagos.

Munyati also expressed the World Economic Forum’s request to set up its sub-Saharan center in Lagos, describing Lagos as the tech center in Africa.

