Governor Seyi Makinde has announced Mrs Olubunmi Olufunke Oni as the new Head of Service (HoS) for Oyo.

She succeeds Mrs Ololade Agboola who is retiring from the civil service.

Oni, before her new appointment as HoS, was Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaja Fausat Saani conveyed the governor’s approval of Oni while addressing journalists at the end of the State executive council meeting held on Friday, chaired by governor Makinde.

Friday’s press briefing also saw Chief of Staff to the governor, Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi and Miss Lolade Ajibola who is Special Assistant to the governor on special duties, announced as chairman and secretary of the transition committee ahead of May 29.

State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, who conveyed this development, listed other members of the committee as himself, Abdulmajeed Mogbonjubola, Dayo Ogungbenro, Demola Ojo and others.

