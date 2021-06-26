We’re committed to community-driven development at Dodo River communities, says Chevron

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri

Chevron Nigeria, Ltd (CNL) has, again,  reiterated its belief and support for community-driven development across its areas of operations.

Esimaje Brikinn, CNL’s General Manager, Policy Government and Public Affairs, said this at the nin BMoMR th (9th) Annual GeneralMeeting  (AGM) of the Dodo River Communities   Development Association (DRCDA), on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Dodo River Secretariat, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The DRCDA is a community-based   organisation established under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU), between the Dodo Rivers Communities, the Bayelsa State Government and the CNL.

Esimaje, who was represented by  Elijah   Bikikoro, Community Engagement Coordinator, CNL, congratulated the DRCDA on the AGM. 

“The achievements ofthe DRCDA reinforce  our belief that a  process that   is  community-driven with  aneffective  governance  structure   can  stimulate  quicker community development  thanprocesses and systems designed without effective participation of community members,” he said.

Also speaking, Francis Amamogiran, Chairman DRCDA noted that “The AGM is inkeeping with the Transparency and Accountability principle embedded in the GMoU.

ALSO READ: World drugs day: NDLEA laments increase drug abuse among young people, arrests 363 suspects

It is an opportunity for the RDC to open its books for the relevant stakeholders to beabreast of its activities and accomplishments,” Francis,  who   thanked  NNPC/CNL Joint Venture for   consistently  funding the association, called on the Government to be more actively involved in community development.

“We equally call on government at all levels, to be fully involved toencourage, guide, monitor  and  provide every necessary support in the process of community decision making, projects planning and implementation,” he said.

In a similar vein,  Dr Ebieri Jones, the Commissioner Bayelsa State Ministry of Mineral Resources (BMoMR) commended the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture for its steadfastness in funding the  Dodo RCDA to ensure development  in  thecommunities, in spite of the tough business climate for the oil and gas industry.

The Commissioner, who was represented by Mrs. H. Binafeigha Amasuomo, Permanent Secretary, BMoMR, also thanked the Dodo Communities for their peaceful disposition and charged the people to maintain the peaceful environment required for business operations.

In demonstration of the DRCDA’s stance on  transparency and  accountability,  the Annual Accounts and Financial Records were read out to the public by   Pastor Legborsi Tebira of  Anthony Nwinee & Co., Chartered Accountants. 

There were opportunities for clarifications and questions which were satisfactorily explained.

The well attended event played  host  to  traditional rulers, top government functionaries,  community representatives, Non-Governmental  Organisations and officials of Chevron Nigeria, Ltd.

