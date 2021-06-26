We’re committed to community-driven development at Dodo River communities, says Chevron

Chevron Nigeria, Ltd (CNL) has, again, reiterated its belief and support for community-driven development across its areas of operations.

Esimaje Brikinn, CNL’s General Manager, Policy Government and Public Affairs, said this at the nin BMoMR th (9th) Annual GeneralMeeting (AGM) of the Dodo River Communities Development Association (DRCDA), on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Dodo River Secretariat, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The DRCDA is a community-based organisation established under the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU), between the Dodo Rivers Communities, the Bayelsa State Government and the CNL.

Esimaje, who was represented by Elijah Bikikoro, Community Engagement Coordinator, CNL, congratulated the DRCDA on the AGM.

“The achievements ofthe DRCDA reinforce our belief that a process that is community-driven with aneffective governance structure can stimulate quicker community development thanprocesses and systems designed without effective participation of community members,” he said.

Also speaking, Francis Amamogiran, Chairman DRCDA noted that “The AGM is inkeeping with the Transparency and Accountability principle embedded in the GMoU.

It is an opportunity for the RDC to open its books for the relevant stakeholders to beabreast of its activities and accomplishments,” Francis, who thanked NNPC/CNL Joint Venture for consistently funding the association, called on the Government to be more actively involved in community development.

“We equally call on government at all levels, to be fully involved toencourage, guide, monitor and provide every necessary support in the process of community decision making, projects planning and implementation,” he said.

In a similar vein, Dr Ebieri Jones, the Commissioner Bayelsa State Ministry of Mineral Resources (BMoMR) commended the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture for its steadfastness in funding the Dodo RCDA to ensure development in thecommunities, in spite of the tough business climate for the oil and gas industry.

The Commissioner, who was represented by Mrs. H. Binafeigha Amasuomo, Permanent Secretary, BMoMR, also thanked the Dodo Communities for their peaceful disposition and charged the people to maintain the peaceful environment required for business operations.

In demonstration of the DRCDA’s stance on transparency and accountability, the Annual Accounts and Financial Records were read out to the public by Pastor Legborsi Tebira of Anthony Nwinee & Co., Chartered Accountants.

There were opportunities for clarifications and questions which were satisfactorily explained.

The well attended event played host to traditional rulers, top government functionaries, community representatives, Non-Governmental Organisations and officials of Chevron Nigeria, Ltd.

