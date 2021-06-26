World drugs day: NDLEA laments increase drug abuse among young people, arrests 363 suspects

THE Jigawa State command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has lamented the increase of drugs abuse among the young age as a total of 363 suspects had been arrested in the state.

This was disclosed by the state’s commandant, Mrs Maryam Gambo Sani while speaking newsmen in commensuration with this year’s World Drugs Day in Dutse, the state’s capital, saying “from July 2020 to June this year, a total of 363 suspects in Jigawa State.”

The NDLEA commandant explained that the United Nations set aside 26 of every year as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

According to her, the Theme of this year is “Share Facts on Drugs, Save Lives”, all you need to do is “#SharefactsonDrugs to help save lives.”

Gambo explained that a total of 363 suspects were arrested comprising 347 males and 20 females.

She said those that were arrested with 344.99kgs of cannabis sativa and other psychotropic substances.

“A total hard drug seizure is 344.99kgs including cannabis sativa (Marijuana) and other psychotropic substances were arrested during the period,”she said.

The commandant said 108 cases were filed at the Federal High Court, Dutse for the period under review.

“Due to the absence of the Federal High Court Judge and the recent judiciary workers strike action, the command was able to secure only 30 convictions as from the 15th June, 2021 when court resumed duty till date, ranging from 3 to 20 years imprisonment, while 87 cases are still pending before the Federal High Court.

“Also 155 persons were counselled by the Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the Command while 14 clients/persons were treated, rehabilitated and reintegrated back to the society,” Gambo stated.

She, therefore, commended Jigawe State Government for supporting the command in its efforts to ensure free drugs society.

