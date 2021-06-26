Insecurity: Troops neutralise scores of bandits in Zamfara – Army

The High Command of the Nigerian Army on Saturday said that the Troops of 8 Division have neutralized scores of bandits in fierce encounters with bandits in Talata Marafa Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigade-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

The Nigerian Army spokesperson said that troops, while on a fighting patrol, came under fire from bandits operating along Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in the area.

He explained that the bandits were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops in the fierce encounter that ensued during which scores of the bandits were neutralised.

According to him, troops also recovered one PKT riffle, a large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle during the encounter.

He further added that the troops neutralised five bandits in another encounter at Bingi village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the bandits withdrew in disarray having sustained severe gun shot wounds during the gun duel while one AK-47 rifle, one motorcycle and three mobile phones were recovered.

Nwachukwu said that the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops for their combat resilience and renewed vigour and urged them to sustain the aggressive posture in order to defeat all criminal elements operating in the North West and other parts of the country.

He urged communities in the North West to support the troops with useful information at all times to enhance anti-banditry operations in the troubled areas.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE