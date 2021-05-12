We”ll continue to promote excellence in FUNAAB, says VC

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Professor Felix Salako, new FUNAAB VC

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Felix Salako, has assured that the institution will continue to promote excellence in making it one of the best citadel of learning in Nigeria.

Salako in a speech delivered at the special award ceremony for the conferment of Professor Emeritus, naming of monuments and commissioning of projects in the university, said the university under his watch would not compromise excellence.

He noted that the duo of Professor Olufunmilayo Adebambo and Professor Tunde Adetunji deserved the conferment of Professor Emeritus of the school, based on their invaluable contributions in the area of research and teaching.

While adding that naming monuments after a former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olufemi Balogun and the school pioneer Registrar, Princess Adebisi Soboyejo, was an honour well deserved.

Other highlights of the ceremony was the commissioning of four different projects embarked on by Salako’s administration which include the university library extension project; CEADESE laboratory; Agricultural laboratory complex and COLPLANT phase 11 project.

While speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the ceremony, Salako, appealed to all those concerned to restore the management courses being offered by the university for the sake of the students and lecturers.

He emphasised that management courses are important to agricultural studies, adding that the courses would bring about logistics support like making money through value addition.

He said “If we really want to practice agric for commercials purpose, we need management sciences. This concept of agric is not just the productions of crops, agric has become a business. This is the way it’s being practised in developing nation.

“We had the approval and we were running the courses of Management sciences, all of a sudden we were told not to admit again. It will be difficult for the students to ever explain that they graduated from this school.”

