The Chinese construction giant, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd. (CCECC), has committed to completing the Abuja light rail project within 8 months.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, this commitment aligns with the determination of President Tinubu’s administration to enhance infrastructure development across the country.

The statement mentioned that Vice President Kashim Shettima extracted this commitment from the management of CCECC when its Chairman, Mr Jason Zhang, led some members of his management team on a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa today.

Shettima described CCECC as part of Nigeria’s history, stating that the Chinese construction giant has played a pivotal role in developing Nigeria’s landmark projects.

He added that their commitment to the development of Nigeria and Africa is commendable.

The statement quoted him as saying, “You have been in this country for 42 years. We have to commend you for all the beautiful initiatives and support over the years.

We share a lot in common with the people of China, just as you have been with us through thick and thin. You have the financial firepower and the willingness to support Nigeria and other African countries without interfering in our local politics. This we appreciate a lot.”

Vice President Shettima assured CCECC that the present administration will sustain the existing relationship with the company and the people of China, saying the Abuja rail project, like others, remains dear to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of CCECC, David Waig, reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering the project within the stipulated period, saying CCECC will go above board and leave no stone unturned in ensuring the delivery of the Abuja light rail line by May 2024.

He called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to engage an operational company that will quickly oversee the smooth takeoff of the rail project.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…