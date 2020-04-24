Wear face mask from May 1 or risk 14-day isolation, Ogun governor tells residents

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has urged the people of the state to wear face mask in the public or risk 14 days in isolation.

Abiodun, while briefing journalists on the activities of the state in curbing further spread of the disease, insisted that the use of face mask would become compulsory from May 1.

He added that the state government would be distributing between one and two million face masks to residents as one of the measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“On the issue of violation of face mask order, I think maybe by the time we are going to implement this face mask order, maybe then I will be able to reel out what the punishment of the violators would be. But rest assured that we will arrest you if you don’t wear a face mask.

“In fact, when we arrest you, we take you to an isolation centre because we would believe that you want to intentionally inflict or afflict someone with COVID-19, that’s why you are not wearing your face mask. So, we will isolate you for 14 days during which we will make you do community service. So, in your best interest, please ensure that if you are going out, wear your face mask,” he added.

The governor also said that the people of the state would continue to enjoy window of relaxation during the next seven days of lockdown.

Residents are expected to go out from 7am to 2pm on Monday 27th, Wednesday 29th and Friday May 1st.

The governor urged the people of the state not to panic about the increase in the numbers of cases being recorded in the. state.

​Abiodun said, “My dear people of Ogun State, we have all seen the astronomical rise in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our country in the last one week. This therefore means that we must all continue to take cognisance of the health safety and recommendations we have issued earlier.

“It is important that we do not allow continued surge in cases and the attendance risk of continued community transmission. We will once again encourage our people to adhere to all health safety measures put in place to flatten the curve in the country, in general, and in Ogun State in particular through social distancing; washing of hands with soaps and use of alcohol base sanitizer where there is no water. “