Seven feared killed, one kidnapped as suspected bandits strike in three Kaduna villages

No fewer than seven persons have been killed by suspected bandits while one person was kidnapped in three villages of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

President of Gbagyi Development Union (GDU), Peter Aboki, told newsmen on Friday that the attacks on the villages started in the early hours of Thursday and lasted till about 4:00pm.

According to him, the suspected bandits operated unchallenged as they went from one village to another.

He listed the affected villages as Akwunakwo, Kabirasha and Damba.

Aboki said two people were killed in Akwunakwo where the attack started in the early hours of Thursday.

“The attack started in Akwunakwo in the early hours of Thursday, two people were killed. The bandits then moved to the neighbouring Kabirasha village.

“I have not received information about any casualty there, except the abduction of a deaf and dumb person by the invaders.

“This is because by the time the gunmen got there, the villagers had fled following news of the attack on Kwunakwo.

“Damba village was attacked at about 4:00pm and five people were killed. We suspect that the attack was by the same people,” he said.

Aboki said the bandits burnt houses, foodstuffs and vehicles during the attacks on the villages.

He said communities along that axis are becoming a no-go area as a result of the activities of bandits.

“We know that government is doing its best to address the security situation, but we want government to do more because people are being killed or abducted almost on a daily basis.

“Those areas are becoming a no go area as a result of the deadly activities of bandits and we want government to do everything possible to stop these frequent loss of lives and destruction of property.” Aboki said.

The Kaduna State Police Command’s PPRO, ASP Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached for confirmation of the incident.