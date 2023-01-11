We won’t be distracted by your antics, PDP PCC tells Fayose loyalists in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Presidential Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the decision of some loyalists of the former governor, Ayodele Fayose to reject their appointment to the campaign council, saying they won’t be distracted by the antics of the few members.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the PCC, Chief Sanya Atofarati on Tuesday said the campaign council remained committed to delivering a victory for the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on February 25.

Atofarati, who is the zonal publicity secretary of the PDP in the South West noted that the party would not be allowed to be swindled by individuals who are bent on compromising the chances of the PDP, adding, ” it is too late in the day for a few elements to throw spanner on the wheels of progress of our great party.”

The statement read, “The Ekiti State PDP Campaign Council as presently constituted, is an all-inclusive, balanced and one family with a set goal of delivering the state to our presidential candidate, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 presidential election.

” The party has gone beyond base sentiments and inordinate ambition of very few and minute aggrieved individuals.

“The PDP in Ekiti is now a moving train courtesy of our resolve to move ahead to reclaim our lost glory not only in Ekiti but in the entire South West. While we shall continue to dialogue with our well-meaning party members, we have resolved not to be distracted by the antics of a few saboteurs in the umbrella family.”