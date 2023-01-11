APC chairman charges Benue people to reclaim stolen mandate form PDP

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu has called on the people of Benue State to recover the party’s stolen mandate from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming elections.

Adamu stated this on Wednesday at the official flag-off of the APC governorship candidate, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia campaign held in Gboko local government area of the state.

Adamu who was represented by the National APC Vice Chairman, North Central, Alhaji Mu’azu Bawa Rijau said ‘‘APC is Benue and Benue is APC and with the loyalty of Benue people to APC capped with the landmark achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, APC mandate which was stolen in 2017 must return to APC in 2023″.

The party’s national chairman urged the people of the state to remain committed to the APC project and to canvass support from all nooks and crannies of the state for overwhelming victory from top to bottom in the forthcoming election.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume said that the plot to frustrate the election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kasheem Shetima using the Muslim-Muslim issue will not succeed.

He also said that the governorship candidate of the party, Rev. Fr. Alia needs the support of Abuja to be able to win and solve the problems in the state.

He recalled that the state had voted massively for the Abiola/Kingibe, another Muslim-Muslim ticket stressing that what the people want is who has the capacity to drive the nation to the promised Land.

He said, “Let nobody deceive you, forget about what they say about Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The governorship candidate of the party, Rev. Hyacinth Alia, lamented the hardship people of the state have found themselves under the present administration and promised that if elected, he will revitalize moribund general hospitals across the state to improve the health care delivery services, prioritize agriculture to put the state prominently on the map of development as well as build cottage industries to check unemployment among others.

