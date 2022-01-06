We will participate in Ekiti guber election despite INEC’s rejection, says DPC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the notice of primary for Ekiti State governorship election submitted by the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) on January 5, 2022.

The party said it would seek redress in court as its purported deregistration by INEC on February 6, 2020, was nullified by the Court of Appeal in August 2020 and the judgment has not been vacated by any court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman party, Reverend Olusegun Peters, it insist on participating in the Ekiti governorship election and warns INEC against derailing the nation’s frail democracy by its flagrant disobedience to court judgments.

“The party said the court is a temple of justice where aggrieved people seek redress against injustices meted to them and vowed to resist impunity, rascality and recklessness by the commission.

“It is imperative that the nation’s political space should be widened and not suffocated by INEC in a naked show of power in violation of citizens’ fundamental rights as provided for in the 1999 constitution as amended,” the statement noted.

