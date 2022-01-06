OPSH troops intercept illicit drugs worth N6.5m, kill suspect

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) in charge of security in Plateau State have intercepted 315 blocks of substances suspected to be cannabis estimated to be about 6.5 million naira.

The Command in a statement signed by its Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa said the substances which include 1,610 Pregabalin capsule IP 300mg (NERVIGESIC) Capsules suspected to be illicit drugs without NAFDAC registration number were neatly concealed in a Toyota Avensis Saloon car with registration number AAA 348 BT and Ford Edge Bus with registration number ABC 318 LU respectively.

According to the Command, the driver of the Toyota Avensis refused to stop for search at Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) checkpoint along Akwanga – Gwantu Road in Sanga LGA of Kaduna state.

It added that on pursuit, troops shot at the vehicle while one of the suspects lost his life as a result of gunshot wounds adding that other occupants escaped into the bush.

“The deceased was later identified as Danjuma Salisu. Items recovered from the car include 314 parcels of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa, 2 fake military and Department of State Services ID cards bearing the deceased name, Motorola Radio, and the sum of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000:00) only were recovered.

“Along the same route, the Ford Edge Bus driver abandoned his vehicle on sighting troops snap checkpoint along Fadan Karshi Road in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State,” the statement reads in part.

The statement further depicted that the troops conducted a search on the vehicle and discovered a large quantity of Pregabalin capsule IP 300mg (NERVIGESIC) Capsules suspected to be illicit drugs.

It further pointed out relatives of the deceased have been identified and his remains have been recovered through the court process for burial adding substances recovered have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Plateau State Command for further investigation.

