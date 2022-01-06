After withdrawal of soldiers, Akeredolu orders deployment of Police, Amotekun, Civil Defence to Ondo prisons

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the deployment of security agencies to all the prisons in the state for protection of the facilities following the withdrawal of soldiers from the prisons.

Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in his Akure office on Thursday.

Adeleye said some officials of other security agencies from the state commands of the Nigerian Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the state security outfit have been deployed to the prisons.

The Amotekun boss said: “You will agree with me that the correctional centres are Federal Government’s physical assets and it is the responsibility of the mother security agencies to provide security for the facilities.

“As soon as that incident (soldiers withdrawal) happened, the police and the NSCDC immediately deployed their men to all the correctional centres and because of our knowledge of the local intelligence, men of the Amotekun were also directed by the governor to join the other security agencies to ensure that there is no vacuum.

“As we talk now, all the correctional centres in the state are being manned by the officers and men of the police, NSCDC and the Amotekun.”

Adeleye urged the people of the state not to hesitate to give the security men any useful information that could assist in combating the criminal activities in the state

“First we want to give kudos to the people of the state for their support in terms of quality and timely information upon which we respond and act upon all their distress calls.

“We are also telling them that security should not be left with the security agencies alone. They should expose the criminals among them.

“We will continue to treat all information received with utmost confidence such that source of the information would never be disclosed,” he declared.