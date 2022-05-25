We want to improve lives through learning — aptLearn CEO

Social Media influencer and CEO of aptLearn Mr Akinola Abdulakeem also popularly known as Àgbà Akin said they are building a platform to improve lives through learning.

aptLearn, founded and launched in March 2022, is a UK online educational platform focused on Pan African countries. They are revolutionising the tech skills acquisition and training enthusiasts to become experts across Africa.

Àgbà Akin, in a recent interview, envisioned learning to have grown to be a long life journey, beyond sitting in the four corners of classes to be trained. Online platforms like aptLearn, are established to teach and train people with sought-after skills, where they are in their of time of need.

An e-learning platform like aptLearn provides on-demand tech skills individuals need to compete in today’s economy, and acquire professional certificates at a fraction of the cost and time.

He said, “aptLearn aims to develop the best online learning experience and make it universally available for everyone. This vision of ours is driven by our mission to improve lives through learning, which we believe will immensely improve the abundance of tech skills across the globe.

“The tech space is large, glamorous, and full of potential some yet untapped. The opportunity potential rate in this sector will continue to grow exponentially. We want to position more people in this lucrative field, and give them life changing opportunities to thrive, and make their own source of income with these skills.





“aptLearn technical content are built and designed by professional instructors across the world in various tech fields, and to make learning easy for our users, aptLearners. The courses are created to be fun and engaging with video content to keep our students engaged, resulting in a more productive learning experience.

“Operating since March 2022, more than 25,000 users have turned to aptLearn to access and benefit from this affordable, empowering and resourceful technical content. This statistical growth reflects that people appreciate what we are doing, and this is enough motivation for us to keep building and improving,” he added.

The tech expert further said that the product has experienced growth at a rapid rate, and they aim to dynamically expand the African tech space, and for aptLearn to be the most sought-after online learning platform across the globe.

“Until this goal is achieved, aptLearn is here to stay as blessings to Africans and they’ll continue to improve life through learning,” he concluded.

