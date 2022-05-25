FG, IFAD distribute agro-inputs to 588 farmers in Ogun, Taraba

The Federal Government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) through the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) have commenced the distribution of agro-inputs to farmers in some selected states.

During the flag-off in Ogun State, 109 Ogun farmers (37 male, 72 female) benefitted from the input distribution, while in Taraba State, 449 farmers (234 male and 215 female) benefited.

To cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on farmers, IFAD gave a grant tagged Rural Poor Stimulus Facility (RPSF) to VCDP through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The grant is meant for vulnerable farmers in VCDP states of Enugu, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Benue, Niger, Ogun Taraba and Ebonyi to sustain production and help them recover more quickly from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the flag-off ceremony of distribution of rice production inputs to farmers under the IFAD Covid-19 pandemic RPSF grant, the Acting National Program Coordinator of FGN/IFAD Value Chain Development Program, Dr Fatima Aliyu, said through the RPSF 2,793 vulnerable farmers will receive agro-inputs to support their farming activities.

She said the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) is a joint program of the Federal Government of Nigeria and IFAD and is implemented by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Dr Aliyu further stated that the project aims to improve the incomes and food security of poor rural households engaged in the production, processing and marketing of rice and cassava on a sustainable basis.

“A total of 602 farmers will receive these inputs free consisting of 40kg certified rice seeds, 2 litres of herbicides, 2 bags of NPK and 1 bag of Urea fertilisers in Kogi state.

“VCDP will also provide extension services to targeted farmers who will receive training on good practices in the application of fertilisers and agro-chemicals as well as farm management and climate-smart agriculture.

“To enhance transparency in the process, the Programme engaged International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC) for the effective management of the input – supply, redemption and delivery in all the nine states through the voucher input redemption system.

“We recognise and appreciate the support of IFAD in our quest to improve the livelihoods of our smallholder farmers and specifically to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural sector particularly for VCDP farmers,” she added.