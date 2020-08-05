We need to re-evaluate our value system in Nigeria ― Makinde, Awosika, others

The governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde and the chairman of First Bank Nigeria, Mrs Ibukun Awosika; as well as Chairman of Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, have all expressed their displeasure over what they termed dwindling good value system in Nigeria, saying there is an urgent need to re-evaluate the system for a better society.

They said this on Tuesday while speaking at the 2020 leadership colloquium and award event organised by the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) which held in Lagos and was connected globally via Zoom.

They all spoke separately alongside Mr Victor Bandele, Executive Director of JV District, Total E&P Nigeria Limited and Ms Mags Saba, an educationist, on “Integrity as a sine qua non to building prosperous nation” which each of them approached from different perspectives ranging from family, school, business, society to government.

The first Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company (SNEPCO), Dr. Olufemi Lalude, a chemical engineer, was conferred with this year’s leadership award which was fifth in the series by the foundation.

According to Governor Makinde, who is a recipient of the last year edition of the award, people both in government and elsewhere down to the family circle as leaders must be able to demonstrate good leadership virtues which include untainted integrity, openness, transparency, and honesty, among others.

He said this was the only way to build trust between or among people and institutions, especially between the political leaders and the citizens that could lead the country and its people to prosperity.

He said leaders must be able to match their words with actions and not to make empty promises.

He also said citizens, for example, would not want to pay their taxes to a government when they don’t trust how such money would be spent by those in power.

“And that is why Oyo State government is not only open and transparent but is also responsible and accountable to the people,” he said. “We want to leave a good legacy and be a model for other states.”

On their part, Awosika and Ighodalo added that the culture of good value system whereby only people with integrity notwithstanding their economic or political status in the society are honoured and celebrated would need to be restored into the system.

While noting that trust is what should bound leaders with followers just as integrity is the soul of any business, they said integrity shouldn’t be an individual thing but generally accepted norm that should guide society.

Speaking earlier, AFF founder and Chairman\CEO) of St. Racheal’s Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited, Mr Akinjide Adeosun explained reasons for setting up the foundation, saying it is to strengthen capabilities in today’s leaders and also produce their likes among the younger generation as future leaders in Nigeria and beyond.

He said the foundation is doing that as a valuable contribution to the national development and that the efforts have been yielding tremendous results.

Adeosun said that was why the foundation honours only individuals who have demonstrated acceptable leadership virtues such as good character, honesty, integrity not only in their chosen careers but in all spheres of life.

