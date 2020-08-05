Ondo PDP congress: Fatai Adams emerges as Ondo PDP chair

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon. Fatai Adams, has emerged the new chairman of the party in the state.

Adams emerged the chairman during the party’s congress which held in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday.

He defeated his rival, Hon. Dennis Alonge, polling a total vote of 1,343 against 386 votes scored by Alonge.

In his reaction, Adams promised to embark on a reconciliatory mission in order to solidify the party.

Meanwhile, Hon. Alonge has congratulated Adams over his victory, saying he has accepted the election in good faith stressing the outcome of the party’s congress would not spell doom for the party.

