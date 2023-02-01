“…he (Buhari) is committed to free, fair and credible election. And fair, free, credible elections actually mean not favouring anybody”

We know nobody in Villa working against Tinubu, FG replies El-Rufai

The federal government on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari will not deviate from his commitment to ensuring the conduct of free, fair and credible general elections.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this position in response to the assertion by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna that some elements in the Presidential Villa are working against the success of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in the coming presidential election.

The Minister, who had been asked to respond to the governor’s claim, maintained that President Buhari, being the main occupant of the villa, had stressed times without number that he wants his administration to deliver a credible exercise.

Mohammed stated that if there are elements within the seat of power who are working against the victory of the ruling party, it has not been brought officially to his notice.

The government spokesperson said: “On a more serious note, one thing I can assure you is that no matter what, this administration is focused, determined to ensure free and fair elections.

“But I think with this administration the most important person is Mr President, and I think he has shown by words and by deeds that he is committed to free, fair and credible election. And fair, free, credible elections actually mean not favouring anybody or disadvantaging anybody.

“And everywhere he goes, he makes that very clear even as recently last Friday when he was in Daura, he said the same thing.

“If there’s anybody working against a candidate we don’t know officially.”

The Kaduna governor had made the allegation on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday, citing petroleum subsidy issue and the naira redesign policy targeted at the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who himself, had made a similar allegation.

