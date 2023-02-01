Kano police arrest 2 kidnappers, rescue victims

Kano State Police Command has arrested 22-year-old Nura Auwal, of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, and his accomplice, Abubakar Lawal, of Bachirawa Quarters, for the kidnapping of 3-year-old Umar Isyaku and 3-year old Aliyu Auwal.

The Kano state police Command Police Public Relation Officer ( PPRO)Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed on Wednesday that the two kidnappers of the children demanded N20 million ransom, but later settled for N2 million with their parents.

According to him, “On 26 January 2023, reports were received from one Isyaku Salisu and Auwal Sale residents of Bachirawa Quarters, Ungogo LGA, Kano State that their children, Umar Isyaku, (3)and Aliyu Auwal (4) respectively were kidnapped, and handwritten letters with mobile phone numbers and bank account details were sent to them for communication and payment of ransom.

He however added; “On receipt of the reports, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda, raised and instructed teams of Operation Restore Peace led by SP Aliyu Muhammad Auwal, Officer in Charge of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, State Criminal Investigation Department, Kano State Command to rescue the victims and arrest the culprits.

“Without wasting much time, the teams simultaneously swung into action. Sustained efforts coupled with intelligence-led operations resulted in the arrest of two suspects: one Nura Auwal, (22) of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano, and his accomplice, one Abubakar Lawal, (22) of Bachirawa Quarters Kano.

“Victims were rescued unhurt at an uncompleted building.”

He stated further, “on preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to having conspired and kidnapped the two children and sent letters to their parents with phone numbers and bank account details requesting a ransom.

“Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.”

