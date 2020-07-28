We intend to conduct adequate census in Nigeria ― Fed commissioner

THE National Population Commission has disclosed that the commission intends to account for every resident in Nigeria through the next Population and Housing census.

The Hon. Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission Kogi state, Prof. Jimoh Isah disclosed this on Tuesday in Lokoja while addressing newsmen on 2020 World Population Day with the Theme: Putting brakes on COVID-19: “How to safeguard the health and rights of women and girls now”.

He said they have so far demarcated about 20 per cent of the country using the state of the art technology to enable accurate and acceptable population and housing census that also provide disaggregated for programming for women and girls.

He further stated that the commission is in the final stage of digitization of the vital and civil registration system with the procurement and deployment of computers, tablets, generators and other peripherals to the 774 local government councils in Nigeria.

He said recent efforts have seen the commission and relevant stakeholders review the National Policy on population and sustainable development to incorporate emerging issue, and aid the monitoring and evaluation of the implementation.

He noted that the commission will continue to perform her function of generating demographic, health and social-economic data for championing the course of all especially for women and girls, as well as advising the government on related issues.

Professor Isah opined that the commission has continued to collaborate with UNFPA and other development partners, NGO, and MDAs to generated data meant to address cases of women’s health, nutrition, educational attainment, sexual harassment through surveys and research endeavours.

He mentioned that federal government on covid-19 economic stimulus, it has approved a total stimulus package of N2.3 trillion to cushion the effect of Coronavirus pandemic on the economy as the package is expected to address the needs of both formal and informal sectors in the country.

