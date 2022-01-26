We have only one leadership in Anambra ― NLC

The newly elected factional Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in Anambra state, Comrade Humphrey Emeka Nwafor, has debunked the information making the round that the state branch operates under two leadership.

Nwafor, said he remains the only Chairman, duelling elected under the Constitution of the Labour Union, to pilot the affairs of the state.

He noted that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), have only one leadership in Anambra state, headed by him.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that NLC in Anambra state, for some time now has been involved in leadership crisis over who is powerful politically, connected and most qualified to pilot the affairs of 28 Labour Unions in the state, after the retirement from the service of the immediate past Chairman, Comrade Jerry Nnubia.

It was gathered that parallel election was held in the state that give birth to two factions that produce Comrade Humphrey Emeka Nwafor, Chairman of Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, Anambra state branch, as Chairman, under the supervision and backing of Anambra state government and Comrade Chinwe Orizu, of the National Association of Nurses/Midwifery, who according to information, got her backing from the National leadership of NLC under the supervision of the immediate past state Chairman, Comrade Jerry Nnubia.

Speaking further to Journalists at the Labour house Awka, on Tuesday, Comrade Nwafor, accused the immediate past Chairman, Comrade Nnubia of being behind the crisis for refusing to call for bye-election after his retirement from service on 16th September, 2020, as the Constitution of NLC Article 20 (2), demands.

According to him, the process that produce me, was presided during our meeting by Comrade Jude Igwebuike, State Chairman of JUSUN, who called for a motion to declare the position of chairman of NLC Anambra state vacant as a result of the retirement of Comrade Nnubia from public service of the state. Nomination for the vacant position of NLC chairman, Anambra state in pursuant to article 10(4vii), was done, at the end and I Comrade Nwafor, the state chairman of non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Anambra state council was nominated and unanimously elected as the new chairman of NLC.

“After my acceptance speech, the house mandated me that the NLC national should be communicated immediately for their information which I did through email to the National Secretary and the hard copy was sent through courier. Let me use this opportunity to inform our members that we do not have two Chairman of NLC in Anambra state, NLC, Anambra state have only one Chairman in the person of Comrade Humphrey Emeka Nwafor. No Foreigner should impose any leadership on NLC and Industrial Unions in the state, in order in order not to destabilize the well organized Industrial Unions in the state.

Nwafor explains further that the State Executive Committee, SEC in session also unanimously elected Comrade Benson Ikenna Jibike as the new Secretary of NLC in the State.

The new executive came on board following the retirement from the service of the former NLC Chairman, Comrade Jerry Nnubia.

According to a letter to the office of Head of Service signed by the new Secretary, Comrade Jibike, pursuant to relevant Articles as enshrined in the constitution of the Nigerian Labour Congress, the State Executive Council, arising from a meeting held on the seventeenth day of December 2021 at the NLC Secretariate conducted the election that enthroned the new executive.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Head of Service, Barrister Uduh has welcomed the filling up of the vacancies created by the exit of Comrade Nnubia and its replacement in line with the provisions of NLC constitution and order relevant regulations to enable civil servants be adequately represented.

While promised to sustain the already existing cordial relationship between workers and the state government, Nwafor, called on the state governor, Willie Obiano and the NLC national president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba to urgently intervene.

