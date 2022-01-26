C & S Head, Alao warns against fuel hike

THE Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, has advised the Federal Government not to embark any policy that will increase hardship and poverty in the country.

The cleric specifically said the proposed deregulation of the downstream of the economy will not only increase hardship but bring the country’s economy into comatose.

Prophet Alao, who spoke at a press conference to herald the annual General Conference of the church, at Seraphim Land, Km 40, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, said it is unfortunate that Nigerians are yet to benefit from the blessings of God as an oil-producing country and wondered why the country, adding that, “keeps on importing fuel at exorbitant costs and export crude oil at give away price.”

He noted that the time has come for Nigerians to ask the government why it has refused to build new refineries and keep on wasting taxpayers money on repairing Eleme and Kaduna refineries that are already moribund.

He said, “We all know that if the pump prices of petroleum products increase, there will be hyperinflation and its consequences will include; increase in prices of transportation fare, an increase of prices of consumables, reduction in purchasing power of Nigerians, reduction in workforce by companies, increase in unemployment and all these will trigger insecurity.”

The Head of C & S worldwide, also advised the National Assembly to expedite action of the amended Electoral Bill to allow for credible elections in 2023, saying that, “If almost a year to the February 18, 2023, Presidential election, the law that will guide the conduct of that election has not been passed, then Nigerians should be worried about the intention of the national lawmakers on the success of next year election.”

While expressing doubt on the ability of the lawmakers to effect amendment in the 1999 Constitution, Prophet Alao said Nigerians should keep on the front burner the agitation for a National Conference of all ethnic nationalities that make up the federation to define the future of the country.

He as well berated the Federal Government for not doing enough to stamp out terrorism and banditry warned that the deployment of drones, as good as it is to fight terrorism, should not “by accident bomb Christian-dominated settlements”.

He said the Federal Government should allow pastoral farming to remain a private business like any other business and forget about creating a grazing route and warned the state government to be circumspect in releasing an inch of the land vested on them for such a business.

Speaking on the theme of the conference to be hosted by C & S Ona Iwa Mimo, Igboho, Oyo State, entitled, “Preserving the Sanctity of C & S Basics”, Prophet Alao said the core value of the church remains “evangelism and deliverance”, disclosing that the conference will allow delegates from all over the world to assess and evaluate the church doctrine and proffer solutions to various challenges and navigate way forward.

He was very emphatic that carrying of the ark of covenant was not part of C & S doctrine, noting that the church had at its 2020 conference in Ibadan specifically passed a resolution against having anything to do with the ark of covenant or rituals.

