‘Yomi Ayeleso

Less than four months to the expiration of his tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that his administration has delivered on the three key campaign promises he made to the nation in 2015.

Buhari who spoke on Saturday during the 7th convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, said he had delivered in the areas of the economy, insecurity and the fight against corruption in the last seven and half years.

At the events, the Chairman Nigerian Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN; former Managing Director of First Bank, Bisi Onasanya and former Super Eagles skipper, Segun Odegbami was garlanded with honorary degrees for their contributions to National development.

Also, Olanipekun was appointed as a visiting professor of constitutional law at the institution.

Buhari said that his campaign promises were based on enhancing the economy, improving security and anti-corruption fight, noted that he was fulfilled that huge successes were recorded in the three fundamental issues.

He said that though the country has not reached its eldorado, his government has set Nigeria on irreversible paths of greatness through the implementation of masses-centric policies.

He said, “Let me remind us all that my campaign to become president in 2015 was built on the promise to improve security, strengthen the economy and combat corruption. It is with immense gratitude to Almighty Allah that I make a bold to say that we have delivered on the three promises.

“At my inauguration, the country was practically under the siege of terrorism and other forms of insecurity. With every sense of responsibility, I state boldly that the war against terrorism has been fought and won as all the territories lost to the these groups have been reclaimed. And terrorism in Nigeria today is breathing its last breath.

“It is also noteworthy that under my watch Nigeria rose from the brackish waters of near-economic collapse to become acknowledged as the largest economy on the African continent. This is no mean feat. It is not a given. It can only be the result of a well-orchestrated developmental plan.

“Corruption also held the country by the jugular before I assumed office in 2015. It is also an acknowledged fact that the policies of my administration, including the introduction of the TSA, the whistle-blowing policy and the intensification of prosections by anti-corruption agencies have rolled back the tide of corruption in the country.

He added that his administration, apart from the three fundamental areas, has revamped the education sector through increased funding for human capital and infrastructural development.

“While it is an impossibility to channel all the available funds in the country to the education sector, it is a matter of public knowledge that my administration, since its inception on May 29 2015, has been incrementally increasing funding to the sector in its yearly budgets,” he said.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina said that the institution within the shortest time of creation has carved a niche for itself on an international grid of academic excellence.

While congratulating the graduands on their academic feats, Fasina admonished them to positively project the image of the institution to the world through their actions and exploits.