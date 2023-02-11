Hakeem Gbadamosi

A Human Rights Organization, Incorporated Trustees of Active Success & Empowerment Initiative (ASEI) has called for the sacking of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin Emefiele and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, for causing untold hardship on Nigerians.

The group in a statement issued by the National President of the Organization, Sir Adewumi Babalola, and signed by Helen Akinmboni, described the policy of the CBN under Emefiele watch as anti-people.

The group said the new naira policy has caused Nigerians untold hardship and thrown the nation into preventable socio-economic and financial crisis.

They, however, issued a seven-day ultimatum to President Buhari to sack the officials and threatened to institute legal action against them and the Federal Government.

He said the call for the sack of the CBN and NNPC heads became necessary given the untold hardship and suffering of the masses in the hands of the two careless government officials as a result of their error of judgements and misleading advice to the federal government.

He said, “Nigerians are now left confused and dehumanized under unbearable and harsh economic conditions as money and fuel suddenly disappeared.”

According to him, the hasty implementation of a cashless policy and sudden disappearance of fuel under the guise of subsidy withdrawal left much to be desired, saying there is no better time to sack the duo than now.

He said, “Nigerians are suffering as a result of their gross incompetence, insensitivities selfish agendas over national interest.”

“As of today, more and more Nigerians are becoming vulnerable especially women and children are now more confused and dehumanized in unbearable conditions as money and fuel wickedly disappeared from the public space.

“It is my candid prayer and opinion that Mr President should invoke the spirit of section 11 of the CBN Act, 2007 to remove Emefiele because it is now a notorious fact he is incapable of carrying out his duties as chief adviser to the federal government on currency matter.

“There is no better evidence to show that the ongoing suffering of the masses keeping vigil in banks, pay points to withdraw their own hard-earned money or buy fuel.





“More worrisome is the exorbitant charges by POS operators as they charge members of the public astronomically without check by the regulatory body, CBN

In a related development, both Independent & Major Petroleum Marketers are selling their products at cutthroat prices while the NNPC is maintaining criminal silence.

“This is a serious infraction on the economic rights of Nigerians who are made to suffer for the consequences of misconduct and incompetence of men put in trust of a position to protect their rights.

“Therefore, Emefiele and Kyari should be held responsible for this and other economic w bytes they have inflicted on innocent Nigerians through their respective reckless, malicious & vindictive policy”

“This organization shall therefore give Mr President seven days ultimatum starting from Monday 13th February 2023 to sack them or face legal action”

