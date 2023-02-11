By Olakunle Maruf – Sokoto

The Amalgamated Union of Northern Traders on Saturday in Sokoto State, endorsed the directives given by Gov. Bello Mutawalle of Zamfara State, urging security men to arrest anybody who reject old naira notes during transaction.

It will be recalled that Gov. Mutawalle was among the Governors who dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court seeking a restraining order to stop the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Supreme Court in it’s ruling on Wednesday halted the CBN from implementing the Feb. 10 deadline for the validity of old notes as legal tender.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of traders, the union’s youth leader, Alhaji Sanusi Daudu Nufawa lauded the directives of Gov Matawalle on security operatives in ZAMFARA to closely monitor all the trading activities around markets in order to reduce the suffering of masses.

Daudu noted that informal economic sector can only be revived if our leaders, like Mutawalle’s action is taking drastic decision to effectively make people do transaction with both old and new notes.

He said the effort would further reduce and relieve the pains that ordinary Nigerians are experiencing in the face of scarcity of both the old and new naira notes.

He expressed optimism that the circulation of old notes and graduation withdrawal of old with replacement with new notes would ease peoples sufferings.

According to him, he was convinced that those against Gov. Matawalle’s action and victory at the Supreme Court are either misguided or blinded by political chauvinism.

The traders leader further commended governor Bello Muhammed Mutawalle for openly standing behind his people than becoming a burden like others doing now; using the suffering for political gains.

He commended the National Council of State in thier resolution to the government on producing more naira notes and consider peoples plights.