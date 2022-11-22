We have a lot of road infrastructure to commission —Abiodun 

THE Governor of Ogun State, Prince DapoAbiodun, said that his admnistration has a lot of roads scheduled for commissioning everyday between now and 2023 elections.

Abiodun disclosed this during the inauguration of 2.35km Journalist Estate Road in Arepo, Ogun State.

The governor who was welcomed to the road’s commissioning by the kings and community leaders in the the state, members of the National Assembly, state legislators, journalists and other residents, disclosed that his government has already completed many road projects comprising the 2.35km Journalist Estate Road in Arepo; 42km Abeokuta/Sagamu Interchange Road; ongoing 4km Idi-Aba/Elite-Oke-Lantoro road; and construction of Gateway City Monument.

Others are the reconstruction of 7.8km Obantoko Road; Fajol/American junction/Unity Estate/Gbonogun (Phase I-III); construction of 3.1km Ikoritameje/Adenrele/Olosetuntun Vespa, Ifo; reconstruction of 3km Panseke/Adigbe Road, Abeokuta, Adatan, construction of side and connecting roads between NNPC Mega station (Abiola Way) and Kuto flyovers along Abeokuta/Shagamu (IBB Boulevard), Abeokuta; Akute/Denro/Ishasi road with a bridge and concrete lining.

According to the governor, ongoing projects led by his administration included the construction of 4.786km Akute/Denro/Isasi Road, Somorin/Kemta/Idi-Aba road, Abeokuta, and 2.0 km Inner road, Itori Junction-Total Road. Also led by Abiodun’s administration, the completed road projects in Ogun East include the reconstruction of 14km Ijebu-Ode/ Mojoda/ Epe Road, Oru-/Awa/Ilaporu/Ibadan road, Molipa/Fusigboye/ Ojofa street, Ijebu- Ode, Asafa-Oke/AsafaIsale/ Ayegun/ Ojofa street, Ijebu Ode, Oba Erinwole Dual Carriageway (Phase 1 and 2), Sagamu, Igan/Ishamurin/OdoSakiti road, Ago-Iwoye, Molusi road, Ijebu-Igbo, Ejirin/Oluwalogbon/Mobalufon/Ibadan road, Ijebu-Ode, Ogbagba road, Ijebu-Ode, Ilishan/Ago-Iwoye road, Refugee Camp/Oru/Awa road, Ilaporu/Ibadan road, among others.

Reeling out the background of Arepo road before the intervention, Abiodun said the road had for years been in a deplorable state, with failed sections and numerous potholes, making mobility of men and machine unbearable for residents and visitors.

With the intervention of the state government, he said that sucour has finally come the way of motorists, residents and other road users.

According to him, the road’s reconstruction would enable easy access to schools, medical facilities, police posts and other essential social services to residents, in addition to the uplifted scenery of the setting.

The road’s construction, which was awarded to Messrs Fort Hermon Ltd, comes with rigid interlocking pavement,, concrete lined drains and culverts for proper chanellisation of storm water, paved walkway and streetlights.

The height of the ceremony was the hosting of the governor by members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Arepo’s estate, where the governor was presented with the Outstanding Leadership Award by the residents.

Impressed by the award and the deep sense of appreciation expressed by the journalists and entire Arepo’s residents, the governor of Ogun State promised to build a world-class Primary Health Centre in the estate.

Besides, he also promised to undertake the completion of the modern civic center started by the residents.

The governor said, ”I am standing here before you as the governor of Ogun State. By the power vested in me as the governor, I am promising you that in the next three to four months, you will have a world-class Primary Health Center here in the estate. It will also come with an ambulance.”

Abiodun said that Ogun State is the only state in Nigeria that pride itself as having had two senior journalists as the Chief Executive Officers: Chief Olusegun Osoba and late Chief BisiOnabanjo.

He urged.journalists and residents of Arepo to continue to support his government, enjoining them to make their votes count during the coming national and states’ elections.

Earlier, Oba of Arepo, HRM Solomon Oyebi, thanked the governor for considering the community for the major infrastructure project.

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos Chapter, MrsFunkeFadugba, described the construction of the road by Abiodun’s administration as a “promise kept”, saying the governor has lived up to expectations of the people as a promise keeper.

Chairman of Journalist Estate Residents Development Association, MrJideOke, said the Journalist Estate Road is a testimony to the can-do spirit of the DapoAbiodun administrator in Ogun State.

Dignitaries at the road’s commissioning ceremony include Obas and community leaders in Ogun State, politicians and other government’s functionaries.