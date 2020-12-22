Bandits killed 7 people, injured 4 in our village, residents tell Kaduna govt

Residents of Katarma General area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have informed the Kaduna State government that armed bandits have killed seven persons in Gbaja village.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday.

According to the residents, the armed bandits killed Samson Hassan, Nuhu Hassan, Ali Hassan and Tsoho Wasa. Others killed were Gabriel Ahmadu, Dogara Sarki and Shekwolo Yohanna.

The residents also disclosed that Zamai Pada, Nuhu Bulus, Bani Sarki and Isa’ac Danjuma sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

Similarly, the Kaduna State government has also received reports that bandits attacked Unguwar Tagwaye Doka in Kuriga Ward of Chikun Local Government Area and kidnapped three herders identified as Buhari Mika’il, Binta Auwal and Maryam Wada

‘Security agencies are conducting investigations at these locations and the Kaduna State government awaits official reports and other details on the incidents.

“Citizens will be updated on these and other security developments across the State,” the statement said.