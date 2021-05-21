We distributed N31m cash, food to widows, orphans in 6 years — Pious Women

THE Pious Muslim Women International Organisation has distributed about N31 million worth of cash and food items to widows and orphans in Nigeria since its establishment six years ago.

The founder and coordinator, Dr Hamdallat Yusuf, stated this during the 2021 distribution of cash reliefs to widows and orphans in nine states.

Yusuf said the faith-based non-governmental organisation had strived to add value to the society since its inception in 2015.

She said the mandate of the organisation, which includes women empowerment and orphan care, had remained a priority, especially during the just concluded holy month of Ramadan where distribution was been extended to reach a larger number of beneficiaries.

The distribution of the food items and money, according to her, has always been done in accordance with Allah’s injunction and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

She recalled that in 2015, the organisation spent N2 million mainly on communities in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“By 2018, the funds were increased to N5 million and extended to communities across Osun, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states.

“In 2019, it witnessed an increase of distribution to eight states during the month of Ramadan which were Kwara, Niger, Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna and Ogun.

“Despite the global economic crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the organisation was able to raise N12 million in 2020 from members and general public who contributed from personal means.

“The funds were distributed across nine states with Kano State joining the league of Kwara, Niger, Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna and Ogun states,” she said.

Yusuf said the food items distributed included rice, beans, gari and semolina, with cash handed over to the less privileged particularly widows and orphans across the states.

“This year, so far, N15 million has been raised and only N12 million distributed to communities across nine states.

“However, efforts are still on to meet the target so as to extend the distribution across more communities and states given the reality of the impact of COVID-19 on the people and economy in Nigeria,” she stressed.

The founder explained that the organisation runs an open system driven by the fear of giving account to Allah on the Day of reckoning and in line with Qur’an 3 verse 92 and Qur’an 2 verse 274.

