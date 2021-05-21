Electoral violence is the major cause of women staying away from politics in Nigeria — Rita Orji

Honourable Rita Orji represented Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, she shared her growing up experiences, views on women’s representation in parliament and other issues. SEGUN KASALI brings the excerpts

How would you describe your parents?

They are a specimen of a parent for anyone that wants to be useful in life. They are wonderful parents. They let me know that I can stand the test of anything if I am honest and diligent.

How?

They were strong disciplinarian to the extent that I never wore a pair of trousers in my parents’ house. I never braided hair in my parents’ house and no matter who you are, it is education first. After education, any other thing come second. They were strict catholic. My mother is charismatic and we were brought up under catholic compliance.

Are you saying you never disobeyed them?

Not at all. You want to die or you want to live? Their words were laws you must obey. We saw my parents as representatives of God on earth. They gave everything to make sure they got to where we are today. They also gave us the reasons we should uphold the family name wherever we are.

Would you say, you had a perfect life growing up?

Yes. It was a perfect life, strict upbringing, strict norms. You don’t have a choice but to go by that. My mother usually tells us that each and everyone of us are mirrors through which people see where we came from. Growing up, my mother never let us know that our father was rich. We were made to believe that everyone would work for his or her own money and I was told that you don’t carry your father’s name to where you are expected to be married. That is why you see that some people answer princess. Anyway, I am a princess from my clan but you won’t see me carry such titles. I just live and behave normal, respect myself and whoever no matter your age. I was so strong growing up.

I was very strong, while my mother was the tough one because she would always tell me you cannot have two captains in a ship.

What is your reaction towards the low representation of women in parliament?

In Nigeria, we don’t even make use of the Beijing assertions or recommendations. There are few governments in Nigeria that are showing women representation in government. The only governor that beats more than 20 per cent of women in government is the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde going by the statistics.

Disadvantages of politically excluding women at the parliament?

Clearly, women are the voices that speak louder. They are the ones that go through the problems when the government is not performing well because we are the major stakeholders in the family sector. And any country without a solid family sector will never have a healthy population. The disadvantage is that Nigeria is not going into the terrain that other countries are going. When you look at other countries, they have migrated from the issues of electing women into the parliament and they have proceeded to becoming the executive governors of many states and presidents. Nigeria is still clamouring for electing them into the parliament. The disadvantage is too much because the voices of the girl-child and those of the women are suppressed. And when the government is going towards the wrong direction, it is only the women who have the ability to speak out. You recall the late Dora Akunyili during Yar’Adua’s administration. She was the only one who spoke out.

How can women gain more number in parliament?

Nigeria can only increase female representation in parliament by amendment of Electoral Act. I know that power is not given but taken and I am amongst the set of women who believe that women should not be given free ride. This is a terrain where you have got to show who you are-what you are made of, your stuff and what you can offer. So, my belief is not about these percentages but let the violence that is always associated with election be stopped.

How can this be done?

It can be taken care of by looking at electronic voting devoid of hacking or other manipulations. Violence is the major cause of women staying away from politics. You know how many women lost their lives in the last election? You know how many of them that won election and were denied? So, if we have electronic voting, a lot of women will participate actively in politics because there will be no need of hijacking of ballot boxes and people will vote based on antecedents, integrity, who you are and your carriage. If we don’t go the electronic voting way, women won’t still be filling their quota because of the fear of violence.

