‘We are treating different ailments,’ Taraba pensioners appeal to Gov Ishaku over eight years unpaid entitlements

Taraba State Forum of Concern Retirees, on Tuesday, asked the Governor Darius Ishaku-led state government to begin payment of their eight years pension and gratuity.

The pensioners who staged a peaceful protest at the Government House Jalingo appealed to Governor Ishaku to be humane and commence the payment as they are all on drugs for one illness or the other.

The pensioners in their letter presented to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Anthony Jelason, claimed their appeal is coming on the heels of a meeting with the state Deputy Governor, Engr. Haruna Mannu and the Speaker, Hon. Joseph Albasu Kunini.

They also warned the government that failure to commence the payments will result into an endless protest.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Chairman of the forum, Comr. Silas Jafta, who read the letter on behalf of the protesting pensioners, explained that the forum had initially written to the state government on March 10, 2022, regarding their plight but were pleaded with to exercise patience till the end of April 2022.

Comr. Jafta disclosed that the pensioners agreed to be patient on the conditions that the full payment of gratuity to both state and local government retirees will commence in April and that enrollment of the retirees from local government, the over 1000 of our members who have retired for over 8 years but are yet to be captured, would be done so with immediate effect.

Other conditions include the implementation of the new minimum wage for the retirees which was approved two years ago and the prompt payment of monthly pension for state and local government retirees.

The chairman expressed worry that none of the above conditions has been met at the end of the agreed time.

The SSG while appreciating the pensioners’ patience further appealed to them to exercise more patience as the government was already working toward resolving the matter.