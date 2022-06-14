We are tired of killings, coalition of Yoruba groups protest in Ibadan

A group of persons, under the umbrella of the Coalition of Yoruba Self-determination groups, staged a protest in Ibadan, on Tuesday, decrying wanton killings and general insecurity across the country.

Holding up placards at the entrance of the Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan, the coalition particularly said they are worried at the continued incursion of evil-minded individuals into the South-West geopolitical zone epitomised by the recent attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, kidnap of clerics and several instances of armed robberies.

Led by Johnson Ajilore, the coalition said with the government failing in its duty of guaranteeing security, it had become expedient for the people in Yoruba land to be more security conscious.

He urged the governors of the South-West to be more decisive in tackling insecurity and take actions devoid of political considerations.

While tasking South-West governors to action, Ajilore also urged traditional rulers to take ownership of the security of their domains.

Ajilore said: “There are wanton killings, security challenges in the country and we cannot continue to fold our hands and let this happen. We are concerned about the influx of murderers into the South-West.

“In Yoruba land, it is time for the people to be security-conscious and get their minds prepared.

“We are telling various stakeholders in Yoruba land that there is trouble coming. Are we prepared for the trouble?

“Just yesterday where I parked to have refreshments, at Basorun, I heard gunshots and behind where I parked, a 78-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of his Camry car. I took the man to about four police stations informing them of the incident. This is the situation across the South West.





“The South-West governors should not attach politics to their discussions regarding security because if care is not taken, there will be no election in 2023.

“The people have to cooperate with the security apparatus for the election to happen. Also, the traditional rulers, who own the land, should take ownership of security.”

A former Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Oyo State, Mr Andrew Emelieze, who participated in the protest, chided the failure of the government to live up to its primary responsibility of providing security for the people.

He bemoaned the general insecurity across the country such that people no longer feel secure.

Emelieze said: “There is general insecurity. People no longer feel secure. The essence of government is to provide security for the people. Nigerians should not sit at home and complain. It is time we come out to protest. Government should stop these killings. They have killed us enough. We don’t know the ideology behind what they are doing. We’re tired of the killings and saying it is enough. This is a security challenge that everyone faces. Nigerians should come out and protest and defend their lives.

