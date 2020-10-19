THE apex regulatory body in the nation’s advertising industry, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has said that it is not against foreigners, doing business in the nation’s advertising space, as long such foreign participation is within the ambit of the regulations guiding ad practice in the country.

Making this clarification, in Lagos, when the executive and select members of the Brands Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) paid him a courtesy visit in his office, recently, the newly-appointed Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, insisted that there are laws guiding advertising practice in the country, adding that such laws should be respected by any individual, desirous of eking out a living in the nation’s advertising space.

He added that the agency, was quite in tune with the federal government’s drive for foreign direct investments, and would therefore do everything possible to encourage such investments in nation’s marketing communications industry, as long as they did not contravene the advertising law.

“What we are trying to do at APCON is to ensure that rules of engagement are followed, especially by foreigners that want to be involved in the practice here. This has become necessary because we just don’t want to wake up one day and discover that all our agencies have been over-run by foreigners.

“And don’t forget that one of the promises of this government is to create jobs and leave the economy better than it met it. So we will not, before our very eyes, allow jobs meant for Nigerians, to be taken over by foreigners. We are very committed to protecting Nigerians’ interest,” he added.

Fadolapo also hinted on the possibility of the agency’s council getting inaugurated in a few weeks.

While he would not be specific with the date such inauguration would take place, the new APCON Registrar however expressed the belief that the issue of non-inauguration of the agency’s council would ‘soon’ be a thing of the past.

He insisted that talks were on to inaugurate the council and announce a new chairman that would oversee the affairs of the council, in no distant future.

Fadolapo, however, enlisted the support of the media in highlighting the reforms the agency would be embarking on, and the need for practitioners to play by the rule.

Congratulating the newly-appointed Registrar on his appointment, the Chairman of BJAN, Mr. Princewill Ekwujuru expressed the association’s readiness to support the agency in its bid at sanitizing the industry.

He however solicited the support of the agency in the area of capacity development for members of the association.

