The National Disciplinary Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has invited seven suspended members to appear before it to defend themselves over allegations of anti-party activities.

They include Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State, Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State), Olayinka James Olalere, Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, Eniola Adenike Jennifer, Akerele Oluyinka, and Ajilola Lateef Oladimeji, members of the Ekiti State Chapter.

Nnamani was accused of refusing to recognize the Party’s presidential candidate and failing to follow Party’s lawful directives.

The Enugu State Senator was named a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council and had been campaigning openly for the presidential candidate of the ruling Party, Bola Tinubu.

A letter dated February 1, 2023, which emanated from the national secretariat of the Party in Abuja, was addressed to the individual to the invitees.

The one specific to Ekiti members requested them to appear before the committee on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Legacy House, Shehu Shagari Way Abuja, at 1 pm.

The invitation letter stated: “The National Disciplinary Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party receives the complaint against you from the National

Working Committee regarding infraction of the Party’s constitution as amended in 2017.

“The complaints against him include refusal to recognise the presidential candidate of the Party, lawfully elected at the party primaries on 28th and 29th May 2022 at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, and refusal or neglect without cause to attend the party presidential campaign on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State.