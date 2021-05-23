We align with govt’s efforts to tackling insecurity, Okada menace, says Lagos APC

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has said true development can only be achieved in a stable, secured and peaceful environment, noting that security of lives and property remains a priority of the Lagos state government.

Spokesman of the party, Hon. Seye Oladejo made the statement while speaking on the achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the past two years in office.

Despite the unusual mammoth challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession and the EndSARS protest, the Lagos State government, Oladejo disclosed, has turned in an impressive mid-term report.

Highlighting some of the achievements of Sanwo-olu’s in tackling insecurity, he said, “We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the Lagos State government towards tackling insecurity in the state.

The provision of operational vehicles, communication gadgets and other logistics have no doubt made Lagos State the safest in the country.

We also align with the government efforts to tackle the menace of Okada riders whose mode of operation, lawlessness, a threat to lives and general well-being can no longer be tolerated.

Similarly, we also affirm that security and safety remain the business of all and sundry especially at a time like this. The commitment to increase the manpower of the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Watch and equip them accordingly is a step in the right direction.”

While declaring that Lagos State under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is in safe hands, Oladejo disclosed that the Centre of Excellence has also become a reference point for good, focused, impactful, inclusive, responsible, responsive, innovative and humane governance.

“As a party, we are proud that Governor Sanwo-Olu has kept the faith as our flag-bearer and on course to fulfil our progressive manifestos to the delight of all Lagosians.

As the second half begins, we are convinced that all projects will be completed and more impactful policies, programs and projects will be implemented as he finishes strongly.

Meanwhile, we can as well start preparing to add the appellation, “Your Excellency” to the name which the governor has earned in words and deed.

Without an iota of doubt, the name, Sanwo-Olu will go down in history as the governor who took over at an unusual time in human history, rose and excelled beyond the limitations of the enormous challenges.”

Speaking further on the mid-term achievements of Sanwo-Olu’s administration, he said, “The State Government has embarked on the massive construction and rehabilitation of roads and fulfilled its commitment to complete inherited projects.

In the past two years, the state government has commissioned over 600 buses under the Bus Rapid Transport system, while it recently launched the 500 First and Last Mile Buses. The plan is to have in place 5000 FLM buses to cater for inner transportation and replace Okada.

The waterways have become a safe and reliable mode of transportation since the inception of this administration. LAGFERRY, the agency in charge of water transportation, has 15 jetties under construction to boost its operation and 20 ferries plying various routes in the state.

In the health sector, the government has overhauled its health facilities in response to prevailing and future challenges. As we are all aware that the Covid-19 pandemic threw spanners into all areas of human endeavour across the globe but Lagos State, as the epicentre of the pandemic had to respond to the enormous challenge and this earned it applause across the globe.

The pandemic which crept in as the government was settling down, showcased the governor as a great manager of human and material resources as he displayed the expected political will to lead from the front and ensured the provision of the wherewithal to curtail the pandemic and reduce its impact.

His performance has not only become a reference point but also a manual in the top-notch management of a pandemic.

Most importantly, the good news is that Lagos State government is now better equipped and prepared to manage such challenges in future in terms of technical know-how and availability of requisite infrastructure.

Still on health, in the last two years, the government has completed and equipped 2 Maternal and Childcare Centers (MCC) in Eti-Osa and Badagry. Another 110-bed MCC has been recently completed in Epe.

Among others, the government renovated the Mainland hospital in Yaba with a future plan to convert it to an Institute of Research for Infectious Diseases.

The general hospitals at Apapa, Harvey Road, Yaba, Isolo, Odan and Ebute-Metta Health Centre were renovated for accessible health care delivery. Presently, a 280 bed general hospital in Ojo and 150 bed New Massey Street Children’s hospital are under construction.

The construction of a 1,500-bed Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre at Ajidun has also been approved.

Education and Technology take a prime position in the present administration. To date, the Sanwo -Olu administration has completed 1,097 projects in 970 schools across the state.

The government has also provided blocks of classrooms, administrative offices, school furniture, laboratories and modern toilet facilities across the six Education Districts.

3000 teachers at both primary and secondary schools, were recruited and trained to join the State teaching workforce while those already in the service were developed through continuous training to update their skills and knowledge with modern technology.

The state government signed an agreement with six private investors for the proposed LASU 8,272- units hostel.

Within two years, the Lagos State government has delivered 14 housing schemes, adding 7,000 affordable housing units to reduce the deficit in the sector.

The projects which are situated across the state include Lateef Jakande Gardens, Igando, Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme, Idale Badagry, LagosHoms Lekki Phase 2 and Babatunde Raji Fashola Estate, Courtland Villas, Igbokushu.

Other recently completed schemes are located in Odo Onisarutu Ayandelu, Agbosasa, Magodo/Omole, Gbagada and Ibeshe.

It is noteworthy that the homes are for both low and high net worth individuals. The Lagos Mortgage Board has strengthened the “Rent to Own” policy to provide many residents especially first-time homeowners with the desired opportunity.

Also on agriculture, there’s no gainsaying the commitment of the state government to grow the agricultural sector to promote food security. In line with this, the 5 years Agriculture road-map was launched.

879 farmers and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) benefited from the Lagos Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project.”

