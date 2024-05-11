Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde, popularly known as Wasila Coded, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to her husband despite being his third wife.

In a recent interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, Bimpe Akintunde openly discussed her role as the third wife. She took to the social media to share a clip from the interview and wrote a heart-warming caption, expressing appreciation to her husband.

Akintunde thanked her husband for his intentionality towards her, highlighting the fact that many men had made similar promises in the past but failed to follow through. She stated that she has never encountered a man like him before and feels blessed that their paths crossed.

Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude for her husband’s unwavering support, despite her flaws and imperfections. She acknowledged that she may not possess the best of characters, yet he has chosen to stand by her side.

Revealing their love story, Bimpe shared that they began talking in May, and to her surprise, he proposed and married her by June of 2023.

Overall, Bimpe’s heartfelt appreciation towards her husband showcases the depth of their bond and the love they share.

Her caption wrote:

“Allow me Hype Boda Yousuph Tonight. A man so intentional, I have never met a man like him before. A lot of men have said what he said to me and they couldn’t stand by their words. I bless the day our paths crossed. No one has ever loved me the way this man loves me, I am truly blessed to have a man like you to call my husband, thank you for helping me to break that ‘YOKE’.

Yes, no be me better pass as a woman, I no even get good character, I con get bad mouth join. Mo ti Buruju lobinrin, who go marry DANGBANASHOKO Like me? But trust me, I am a blessing to any man who chooses to stay with me. You told me it would work, and it is working. I cried the day you asked me to marry you, and it has to be now. I was shivering and asking GOD, Is that you?

Yes! It’s the Lord’s doing, and I am gonna rejoice in it all the days of my life!!!!

Oko mii , we got talking in May, you came to Marry me in June. E be like Film oo, E go be one year in June, I still dey wonder na God do this one no be juju because it’s a miracle and since the day I married you, no single regret till now. Till Forever Bijah Rosululai. Thank you for all of your Teachings, Alfa mii. Thank you for bringing me closer to God and serving him more, thank you for loving, sweetie like your own blood, thank you for coming through for us always.

Oko mii ko ni su yin ko ni re yin lola Anobi Muhammad (SAW). Thank you for not taking me away from me.

To everyone talking when I made this decision, I truly appreciate your concern, but trust me,

God sent me one of his best men”.

ALSO READ: Eniola Badmus bags appointment as SA to Reps Speaker, Abass