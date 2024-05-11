Celebrities from the nation’s entertainment, technology and media were part of the audience that witnessed the new film recently unveiled by inDrive, detailing the transformation of the international ride-hailing service’s humble beginnings to the unicorn status it presently occupies.

The 50-minute documentary, which set out to answer some pertinent questions regarding the ride-hailing business, offered audiences a rare glimpse into the heart and soul of the company, with never-before-seen footage and candid stories from the individuals at inDrive’s roots, including founder and Chief Executive Officer, Arsen Tomsky.

The narrative delves deep into the butterfly effect of positive impact, illustrating how inDrive’s initiatives have rippled through communities, creating waves of change that extend far beyond their initial touch-points.

It explains how one of the individuals, apparently in disapproval of the state of ride-hailing business then, had started a social media group where people could request and offer rides, and negotiate prices on their own terms.

But, besides the significant revolution in the global transport business, the story of Obadiah, a Nigerian-born student represents one of the several ways the company is also giving back to its operating environment.

In the 50-minute film, the 15-year-old student’s vision of leveraging technology to become a crime detector in life is enhanced through the company’s BeginIT initiative, where he and others are provided the opportunity of being taught some computer programming courses, such as Coding.

Arsen Tomsky explained that the focus of the film is to demonstrate the company’s resilience in the face of adversity.

