American singer, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber are expecting the delivery of their first child together.

The American pop star in an Instagram post on Thursday, shared loved-up videos from his vow renewal with his wife. Hailey looked radiant in a flowing white lace dress and veil, with a glimpse of her baby bump.

Another heart-warming scene shows the singer gently cradling his wife’s bump as they stand in a field.

The lovebirds are yet to reveal the baby’s due date, however, reports suggest Hailey is just over six months pregnant.

Their announcement of the pregnancy has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018.

They later held a larger, more formal ceremony with family and friends in South Carolina.

In December 2020, Justin expressed his desire for a big family with Hailey but noted that he would respect his wife’s wishes.

“I am going to have as many (babies) as Hailey is wishing to push out. I would love to have myself a little tribe,” the singer said.

“But, yeah, it is her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few,” he added.

