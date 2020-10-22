Warri prison up in smoke in attempted jailbreak

Unconfirmed reports from Warri in Delta State say scores of inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Centre popularly called Okere prison have escaped in a jailbreak.

Besides fire engulfing the administrative block Thursday, heavy shootouts between hoodlums and soldiers have been reported.

It was learnt that some hoodlums reportedly attacked the prison early Thursday and freed some inmates at the prison.

But a military source said no inmate had escaped from the prison, adding that soldiers had taken strategic positions around the fence of the prison.

Pandemonium, however, ensued at Okere road axis of the prison as residents scampered for safety, just as traders by the perimeter fence of the prison fled to the Obahor Street of Warri for safety.

Reports emerged that the Okere Prison also went up in flames during the melee with the main gate and administrative block torched by suspected hoodlums.

Soldiers drafted from the 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun reportedly had a hectic time repelling the invaders and inmates who were on the run.

Heavy crossfire ensued between the invaders and the soldiers who held their ground to safeguard the prison and prevent the escape of inmates.

As of the time of filing the report, there were gunshots and bonfires ongoing in other areas such as DSC roundabout.

More details coming…

