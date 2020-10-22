EndSARS: Plateau relaxes curfew, bans all forms of protest

Plateau State government has relaxed the curfew imposed on the two local government areas of the state.

The government also said it banned all forms of processions and protests under any guise as part of efforts to safeguard both the lives and property of citizens of the state.

It would recalled that the state government imposed curfew in Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the state on Tuesday as #EndSARS protests turned violence in the two council areas leading destruction of lives and properties.

The state government, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu, said the ban on protests and processions was a deliberate approach to prevent a repeat of last Tuesday’s ugly incident “where precious human lives and property were lost.”

The statement said: “As a deliberate approach to prevent a repeat of last Tuesday’s ugly incident where precious human lives and property were lost, the government has for now also resolved to ban forthwith any processions and protests under whatever guise in order to safeguard the lives all citizens of the state. This is to enable the government isolate and deal with those who are bent on disrupting the peace of the state”.

The state government urged all law abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation as the government has put all necessary measures in place to ensure the maintenance of law and order across the state.

It pointed out that the Plateau State government has already set machinery in motion to address the demands raised by the protesters, adding that the government has also constituted a committee headed by a retired High Court judge, Justice Philomena Lot which has since swung into action and is ready to receive petitions from those who have cases.

The government however sued for understanding and patience from all and sundry as it takes decisive steps to address the demands of the protesters in the coming weeks.

It therefore called on all citizens to avoid any action that is inimical to the overall development of the state especially those that threaten the peace and unity of the country.

