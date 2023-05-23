The National President of Wamba Old Students Association (WOSA) in Nassarawa state, Stephen Yakubu Azizi has congratulated the State Governor, Engr. A.A. Sule on his re-election for a second term.

He described the outcome of the last election as a demonstration of faith in his administration considering the tremendous development of the state in the last 4 years.

Stephen Azizi stated this at the last National Executive Council meeting of the Association held at Jinji Hotel, Akwanga as contained in a statement by the National PRO, Idris Suleiman made available to Journalists in Bauchi.

The WOSA President added that the style adopted by the Governor in administering the state has brought about a paradigm shift which has further made the State an envy to others.

He stressed that the State has in the last 4 years, witnessed unprecedented infrastructural and human development like never before opining that the residents of the state are really enjoying the dividends of democracy.

The National President particularly singled out what he described as a tremendous positive turnaround of the educational sector of the state in the last 4 years of the administration saying that it has been a success story.

He commended the Governor for paying due attention to the Sector which he stressed is the bedrock of any egalitarian society which Nasarawa is part of considering it proximity to the FCT.

Stephen Azizi expressed optimism that the next 4 years of the administration will be better than what was done in the past 4 years praying that the Governor will continue with his agenda of development of the State.

He pledged the support and loyalty of WOSA to the administration saying that his members are ever ready to contribute to the development of the State and will be glad to serve in any capacity called upon to serve.

