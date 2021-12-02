WAEC insists on candidate’s NIN for exams registration

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has insisted that it will not register any prospective candidate for any of its examinations without the supply of the National Identity Number (NIN).

The organisation also says it is mandatory for every school to submit the continuous assessments of its candidates from SSS1 through to SSS3 for them to be able to register for the May/June diet of the examination and to collect their results.

WAEC conducts throughout the year both the school-based May/June diet and two other diets for external candidates.

Head of National Office, WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, made these clarifications in Lagos recently at a media briefing where he announced the release of this year’s school-based May/June WASSCE results.

A total of 1, 560,261 candidates sat for the examination with 1,274,784(representing 81.7%) making a minimum of credit passes in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Speaking further, Areghan said every candidate would have to fulfill the two registration requirements with the former taking effect with the current SSS3 students who will be sitting for the May/June diet next year while the latter had already been effected with the candidates whose results have just been released.

Areghan explained that both requirements were in line with the Nigerian government’s directives and must be complied with.

He urged schools and candidates to cooperate with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on both issues so as to have seamless registration.

