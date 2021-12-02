Amend law establishing TETFund to accommodate private universities, VC charges FG, NASS

Vice chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, Professor Timothy Adebayo, has urged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to amend the law establishing the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to enable private universities to benefit from TETFund’s financial support.

While noting that physical and academic developments in ACU are being funded through the Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR), the don said: “Private universities have been helping to mitigate the pressure of the public universities, but they have been greatly hampered by funding given that most of them do not receive subventions from any other source aside from the school fees paid by the students, and donations from philanthropists.”

Professor Adebayo stated this during a press briefing held in Oyo Town on Monday to herald the combined 12th and 13th convocation ceremonies of the institution scheduled for Friday, 3 and Saturday, 4 December, 2021.

Speaking further, he said: “We give quality education to students, and it requires funding to do so. Members of staff and students of private universities are equally Nigerians. They should not be deprived of benefiting from public funds to which they contribute. This gesture will alleviate funding problems, and perhaps mitigate the fees the private universities are charging. Education is such a vital service that it cannot be totally privatised.’’

He disclosed that a total of 85 students would graduate with first class honours during the convocation ceremonies which will hold on two separate days in order to accomodate all graduating students in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving the breakdown, Professor Adebayo said that 990 undergraduate students graduated in the 2019/2020 session with 51 bagging first class honours, while 1,165 students graduated during the 2020/21 session with 34 also graduating with first class honours.

He noted that postgraduate students would also be awarded at the event.

He also announced that honorary doctorate would be conferred on the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu; the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba and the retired Archbishop of Lagos Province of the Church, Most Reverend Dr Ephraim Ademowo.

However, the the VC noted that the trio of Akeredolu, Ndukuba and Ademowo were selected to receive Honoris Causa awards because of their “immense contribution in their sphere of influence as clergymen and public servants,” noting that the awards will serve as encouragement for them to continue to contribute positively to the society.

He further listed the new developments in the school to include the construction of a 64-bed hostel to accommodate some of our postgraduate students, two new duplexes built as residential quarters for principal officers of the university, a welcome center where visiting parents will meet their children and wards.

He also hinted that the university had expanded its bakery with the provision of a new oven and new building, procurement of a new bottling machine for the water factory and the establishment of the Ajayi Crowther University farm.

“The National Universities Commission has given full accreditation to our new programmes including courses in Faculties of Education, Basic Medical Sciences and Environmental Studies, thus expanding the options for students who desire to study with us,” Prof Adebayo added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.