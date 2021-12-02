Mass Failure: Bayero varsity sets up committee to investigate

Bayero University, Kano (BUK), has constituted a committee to investigate mass failure of students in some courses in the institution.

This was contained in a statement on the university website recently.

The committee has Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Yakasai of the Faculty of Education as its chairman.

The statement noted that the move was approved at the university’s 393rd Senate meeting held on Wednesday, 3 November, 2021.

It further disclosed that other members of the committee include, director, Academic Planning, Professor Haruna Musa; provost, College of Natural and Pharmaceutical Sciences and dean, Faculty of Education, Dr Ali Idris.

Others are dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Ahmad Muhammad Tsauni; dean, Faculty of Engineering, Professor Hashim M. Alhassan and dean, School of General and Entrepreneurship Studies, Professor Ali Abdullahi Tijjani

The statement noted that the director of Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, Hajiya Amina Umar Abdullahi would serve as the secretary of the committee.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…