A midnight fire has razed 10 Shops at Ugep Market, Central Cross River State on Saturday, April 15th.

Sources confirm to our correspondent that the cause of the fire is yet unknown but that it destroyed 10 Shops containing goods worth millions.

One of the residents at the scene, Mr Eyong Sunday, expressed disappointment in the Ugep fire service station, who according to him, could not rescue the incident.

“Shame on Yakurr Fire Service, Ugep youths are indeed brave. The unity they displayed to arrest this situation was marvellous We kept vigil to make sure the fire was completely quenched. We give God all the praise ,” he said.

Similarly, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Cross River has confirmed five persons dead and 24 injured in an auto crash in Ogoja Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr. Abdullahi Hassan, confirmed the incident when contacted by our reporter.

He said the crash occurred around 12.41 pm on Saturday in Abakpa community, Ogoja local government area. He said that the crash involved a Mercedes Benz Tipper conveying 31 passengers to a burial ceremony.

According to the sector commander, the driver lost control of the vehicle when it had a burst tire: “Among the victims were 29 male adults, one female adult, and one female child.

“Out of the 31 passengers, 24 male adults got injured, two passengers were not injured, that is one female adult and one female child, while five male adults lost their lives in the crash.

“Three of the corpses were taken to the mortuary while those injured were taken to the General Hospital Ogoja by FRSC officials.

“The other two corpses were retrieved by their relatives at the scene of the accident,” he said.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE