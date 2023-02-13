Wale Akinselure

With the presidential election days away, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrates Confraternity, Jolly Rogers Deck has enjoined Nigerians to vote only for a president that can see to the attainment of a fair, just, egalitarian and prosperous society.

The group particularly urged Nigerians to vote for a candidate able to jettison ethnicity and nepotism in governance.

Leader, NAS, Pyrates Confraternity, Jolly Rogers Deck, Mr Olufemi Adesope gave this charge while addressing journalists at the group’s office, in Ibadan.

Bemoaning that Nigeria currently had so many problems, Adesope stressed the crucial nature of Nigerians voting a leader that can tackle the problems headlong and engender a nation that works for all and sundry.

Adesope said: “If you look at the four top runners in the presidential race, we will not be able to take a position as a group. But, if you mirror it against what we pursue as an organization which is to ensure that we attain a just, egalitarian society, one that works for all and sundry, we will therefore say that the kind of president that we think should move Nigeria forward is that president that believes in our own ideas of how a society should look like. The president must be just, fair, able to put a round peg in a round hole. He must be able to jettison ethnicity, nepotism. That is the kind of president NAS wants.”

While people take to the polls to make their choices, Adesope urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be impartial in seeing through the elections and be global in its outlook of the electoral process.

Though he acknowledged that a cashless society is desirable, Adesope knocked the federal government over the problematic implementation of the policy, especially with the majority of Nigerian citizens bearing the brunt.

He said the federal government must do all it can to alleviate the problems that Nigerians have had to bear with the current cashless policy.

Adesope said: “We empathise with the Nigerian people on what they are going through. Not being an active participants in government, we might not be able to make categorical statements on what drove these policies to where we are today.

“But, honestly, we do not think the country is in the right shape at this point in time. The policy seems not to be working. People seem to be going through so much hardship. Government seems not to be able to track these problems and it is the citizens bearing the brunt. So, the government must do what is necessary to alleviate the problems that they have put the citizens through.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE