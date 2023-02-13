Leon Usigbe

The federal government on Monday restated its admonition to Western governments to desist from issuing frivolous travel advisories to their citizens in Nigeria.

Recall that several of the countries led by the United States recently warned their citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria citing kidnapping threats, armed robbery, terrorism and other crimes.

The federal government retaliated with an advisory of its own, warning Nigerians in big US and European cities to be wary of robberies that may be targeted at them.

Speaking at the 25th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard media series featuring the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), Minister of Information and, Lai Mohammed, observed that over three months since the Western governments issued the travel advisories, Nigerians are still living in peace.

He commended the nation’s security forces for their efforts at keeping the country secured, saying: “Before I invite our Special Guest to the podium, let me use this occasion to commend our security agencies for their sacrifices to keep us safe.

“Recall, ladies and gentlemen, that in October 2022, the US and UK embassies in Nigeria issued travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack.

“This advisory created much panic in the country. Several Americans were reported to have fled Abuja in the wake of the warning.

“Recall also that in our reaction to the advisory, we reassured Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country for their safety and noted that our security agencies are on top of the matter.

“Almost three months after the frivolous advisory, residents of Abuja have been going about their businesses without any threat.

“It is in this light that we want to, once again, commend our gallant troops, the police, the intelligence agencies and all other security agencies for their commitment and sacrifice to keep our country safe.





“We also call on Nigerians to continue to support the security agencies as they carry out their onerous task while echoing Mr President’s call on Western countries to stop issuing frivolous travel advisories on Nigeria.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE