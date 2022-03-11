Virtues of the month of Sha’ban

In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

“Had We sent down this Qur’an on a mountain, verily, thou would have seen it humble itself and cleave asunder for fear of God. Such are the similitude which We propound to men, that they may reflect. God is He, than Whom there is no other god Who knows (all things) both secret and open, He, Most Gracious, Most Merciful. God is He than Whom there is no other god, the Sovereign, the Holy One, the Source of Peace (and Perfection), yhe Guardian of faith, the Preserver of Safety, the Exalted in Might, the Irresistible, the Supreme. Glory to God (High is He) above the partners they attribute to Him. He is God, the Creator, the Evolver, the Bestower of forms (or colours). To Him belong the most beautiful names. Whatever is in the heavens and on earth, doth declare His praises and glory. And He is the Exalted in Might, the Wise (Qur’an Hashr, 59: 21–24).

Beyond the spiritual benefits of the 15th day of the eighth lunar month of Sha’ban in Islam, called Nisfu Sha’ban, when God Almighty reviews the budget, destiny, and well-being of individuals annually; it is apposite to consider other virtues of the month. Apart from Prophet Muhammad (SAW) describing Sha’ban as his month, Rajab as God’s month, and Ramadan as the month of the Muslim Ummah, Sha’ban comes as a month to remind us to prepare for the full month compulsory fast in Ramadan.

The month of Sha’ban is an opportunity for those who missed some days of fast during Ramadan in the previous year to repay the number of days missed, as prescribed by God Almighty. This is especially for those women who missed Ramadan fast during their monthly periods, the sick, the way farers, and others. They must repay the number of days of Ramadan fast missed last year before the new one arrives.

The Holy Qur’an 2:184 says: “(Fasting) for a fixed number of days; but if any of you is ill or on a journey the prescribed number (should be made up) from days later. For those who can do it (with hardship) is a ransom the feeding of one that is indigent. But he that will give more of his own free will it is better for him and it is better for you that ye fast if ye only knew.”

The month of Sha’ban is a blessed month when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) observed fast more than any other months except Ramadan which is the compulsory full month fast. Literally, Sha’ban means ‘branch,’ and some believe that this is because Sha’ban branches off and leads to other good things. It is narrated from Usama ibn Zayd (RA) that he asked Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): “O Messenger of Allah, I do not see you fasting any month as much as you fast during Sha’ban.” The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “It is a month people neglect between the months of Rajab and Ramadan. It is a month in which the deeds are raised to the Lord of the worlds and I like for my deeds to be raised while I am fasting.” (Nasai).

Narrated Abu Huraira (RA): The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said: “… whoever fasts during Ramadan out of sincere faith and hoping to attain Allah’s rewards, then all his past sins will be forgiven.” (Bukhari)

Besides, the month of Sha’ban prepares us for the recitation of the Holy Qur’an and other acts of worship which are done mostly in Ramadan. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) mentioned in one of His Hadith about the blessings of 15th Sha’ban night, during the night of 15th of Sha’ban, Allah will say “is there any person repenting so that I forgive him, and any person seeking provision so that I provide for him, and any person with distress so that I relieve him, and so on until dawn” (Ibn Majah).

This night should be spent in worship and total submission to Allah Almighty as much as possible. The recitation of the Noble Quran is another form of beneficial worship in this night. After performing Salah, or at any other time, one should recite as much of the Holy Quran as one can. The best benefit one can take from the blessings of this night is by asking Allah sincerely. It is hoped that all our prayers in this night will be accepted by Allah. Dua itself is a form of ibadah or worship, and Allah Almighty rewards the one who recites for asking, in addition to fulfilling his/her needs.

Amongst the days and nights of Sha’ban, there is one night called Laylat-al-Bara’at or ShabeBara’at (the Night of Liberation), a night noted for its great blessings and virtues. The Glorious Qur’an describes it as the blessed night.

“Lo! We revealed it on a blessed night”. (Qur’an 44:3)

According to ‘Ikrimah (Allah be pleased with him) and a group of commentators of the Quran, the ‘blessed night’ referred to in this verse is the 15th night of Sha’ban.

Fortunate indeed are those who attain the full blessings and benefits of this night by spending it in performing good and refraining from evil. One must strive his utmost to attend to ‘ibadah (worship) in this auspicious night as this night indeed is a great favour of Allah Most High for the believers. There are a number of ahadith in regard to this night.

(1) ‘Ali (Allah be pleased with him) narrates that the Messenger of Allah (Allah’s peace be upon him) said, “When it is the fifteenth of Sha’ban, then stand (in worship) at night and fast during the day. Because Allāh Most High descends in this night at sunset to the first heaven and says: ‘Is there any seeker of forgiveness that I may forgive him? Is there any seeker of sustenance, that I may sustain him? Is there anyone in affliction, that I may remove his affliction? Is there anyone like this, like that (and so on)’. This continues until Fajr.” (Ibn Majah)

(2) Abu Musa Al-Ash’ari (Allah be pleased with him) narrates that the Messenger of Allāh (Allah’s peace be upon him) said, “In the fifteenth night of Sha’ban, Allāh Most High manifests and forgives all His creation except for the Mushrik (idolater) and the spiteful.” (Ibn Mājah)

(3) ‘A’ishah (Allah be pleased with her) narrates: “The Messenger of Allāh (Allah’s peace be upon him) came to me (one night) and took off his clothes, but he had hardly sat down when he got up again, put on his clothes and left. A strong ghayrah (sense of honor and self-respect) overtook me as I thought he was going to one of his other wives. I followed him and found him in the graveyard of Baqi’ seeking forgiveness for believing men and women and the martyrs. I said (to myself), ‘May my parents be sacrificed for you. You, (the Prophet) are in want of your Lord and I am in want of the world.’ I returned to my room (quickly) and I was breathless. The Prophet (Allah’s peace be upon him) arrived shortly and said, ‘Why are you breathless, O ‘Ā’ishah?’ I said, ‘May my parents be sacrificed for you. You came to me and took off your clothes, but you had hardly sat down when you got up and put on your clothes (and left). A strong ghayrah overtook me and I thought you were going to one of your (other) wives until I saw you in (the graveyard of) Baqī’ doing whatever you were doing.’ He said, ‘O ‘A’ishah! Did you fear that Allah and his Messenger will treat you with injustice? Jibra’il came to me and said, ‘This night is the fifteenth night of Sha’ban. Allah sets free from Hell during this night, souls equivalent to the hair (and wool) of the goats of Bani Kalb.’ (Bani Kalb possessed the largest number of goats in the Arabian Peninsula.) ‘However, Allah will not look (with mercy) even on this (auspicious) night towards idolaters, one who harbors ill-will against his fellow beings, one who cuts himself off from his near relatives, one who dangles his clothes over his ankles, one disobedient to parents and a habitual drunkard.’”

‘A’ishah (Allah be pleased with her) said, “He took off his clothes, then said, ‘O ‘A’ishah! Will you permit me to spend this night in worship?’ I replied, ‘Certainly. May my parents be sacrificed for you.’ The Prophet (Allah’s peace be upon him) got up and remained in sajdah (prostration) for a very long time until I thought he had passed away. I got up to inquire and placed my hand on his feet to feel that he was alive, thus I became happy. I heard him say in his prostration: ‘I take refuge of Your forgiveness from Your punishment. I take refuge of Your pleasure from Your anger. I take refuge from You. Great is Your eminence. I cannot praise You (as You are worthy of praise). Your eminence is exactly as You have praised yourself.’ In the morning I mentioned these words to him. He said, ‘O ‘A’ishah! Learn them and teach them (to others) because Jibra’il taught me and ordered me to repeat them over and over again in sajdah.’” (Al-Bayhaqi).

May Almighty Allah accept our acts of worship (‘ibadah) in this blessed month of Sha’ban. Ameen.

