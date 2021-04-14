Vigilante member shoots man to death in Lagos as police arrest 17 armed robbers

A vigilante member, Lukman Rasak has been arrested by the police in Lagos State for allegedly killing a man in the Ijora area of the state.

The circumstances surrounding the killing were as of Wednesday evening, yet to be ascertained, it was confirmed that Rasak shot Musa Yahaya on the chest.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the incident and added that seventeen armed robbers were also arrested in the Elemoro area of the state.

Adejobi said “the police operatives attached to Ijora Division of the command, on Tuesday, 13th April 2021, at about 2 pm arrested one Vigilante member, Lukman Rasak, m, 30, for shooting one Musa Yahaya, m, 28, on his chest at Ijora area of the state.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

He also added that “the police were alerted and raced to the place, arrested the suspect and recovered his gun with some cartridges.”

The police image maker also added that “in another development, the policemen attached to Elemoro Division, on 14/04/2021 at about 2 am, arrested seventeen (17) suspected armed robbers at their various hideouts within the area based on intelligence gathering.”

“The suspects are Oladapo Job, m, 22, Abdulraheem Sidibaba, m, 20, Abdulrasheed Adebayo, m, 20, Tajudeen Abdullahi, m, Agbaje Sunday,m, 21 and twelve (12) others.”

According to the police “Items recovered from them are: Three (3) cut-to-size locally-made pistols and four (4) live cartridges.”

“They are the suspected armed robbers alleged to be terrorising and robbing the residents and POS Operators at Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that all the suspects be transferred to State CID, Panti, Yaba-Lagos, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

The police boss also affirmed that the command will be more proactive in its anti-crime strategies by taking the fights against criminals and hoodlums in the state to their hideouts.

